India, Saudi hold high-level talks on bilateral ties

Diplomatic engagements highlight expanding India–Saudi strategic partnership.

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Consul General of India in Jeddah Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri meets Ibrahim bin Saeed Al-Subhi at the Saudi Foreign Ministry's Madinah Branch.
Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, meets Ibrahim bin Saeed Al-Subhi, Director General of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Madinah Branch, on June 25.

Riyadh: India and Saudi Arabia have discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, diaspora issues, and other matters of mutual interest.

The discussions were held during a meeting between the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri and the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Madinah Branch Director General, Ibrahim bin Saeed Al-Subhi, on Wednesday.

“Consul General of India in Jeddah, Shri Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, met H.E. Mr Ibrahim bin Saeed Al-Subhi, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madinah Branch (24 June) and discussed, inter alia, ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, diaspora issues, and matters of mutual interest,” Consulate General of India in Jeddah posted on X.

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On Wednesday, India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, held a meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Defence’s General Executive Director, Eyad Abdulmalik Alalshaikh, to discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation.

“Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan met with Eyad Abdulmalik Alalshaikh, General Executive Director, Saudi Ministry of Defence and discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration between the two countries. The discussions reflect the shared commitment of India and Saudi Arabia to expand strategic cooperation, identify new avenues for partnership, and foster stronger bilateral ties in the years ahead,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

In April, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia and engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance energy cooperation, and discuss key regional developments.

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The visit underscored the growing strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

In a statement, the Embassy of India in Riyadh highlighted that the discussions covered a broad spectrum of issues, including bilateral cooperation, regional security concerns, and matters of mutual interest.

During his visit, Doval met prominent Saudi leaders, including Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban, and discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of mutual interests,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

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