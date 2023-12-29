India sends formal communication to Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed

29th December 2023
New Delhi: In the latest development, India has asked Pakistan in a formal communication to extradite Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday.

“As you are aware, the person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request, along with relevant supporting documents, to the Government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case,” the MEA said in a statement.

In the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, more than 160 people had lost their lives.

Several media reports in Pakistan have mentioned that the Indian government has requested the handover of Saeed.

However, few experts said that there is no formal agreement between India and Pakistan for such type of extradition.

Besides India, many other countries have also declared Saeed a terrorist.

The US has also announced a reward of nearly $100 million for Saeed and his organisation.

Saeed has already been imprisoned in Pakistan in connection with terror funding cases.

Defence experts said that if Pakistan is interested in maintaining good relations with its neighbouring countries and intends to control terrorism, it should take positive steps regarding Saeed’s extradition.

