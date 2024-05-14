India sends fresh consignments of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya

New Delhi: India on Tuesday sent fresh consignments of relief materials containing 40 tonnes of medicines and other supplies for the flood-affected people of Kenya.

The HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) consignments were sent to the African nation in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

“The second tranche of HADR material containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims leaves for Kenya. Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 14, 2024

The first batch of relief materials were delivered to that country last week.

“The government of India is extending humanitarian assistance to the government of Kenya in the wake of devastation caused by the floods that have hit the country,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“38 out of 47 counties have been affected. An estimated 267 people have died, 188 injured and over 2,80,000 displaced,” it said.

The MEA said the assistance to Kenya is a reiteration of India’s strong and friendly relations with the country, in the spirit of South-South cooperation and “our commitment to keep Africa on top of our priorities”.

“A relief consignment is being airlifted today on an Indian Air Force plane that comprises of 22 tonnes humanitarian assistance and disaster relief items (HADR) including tents, sleeping bags/mats, blankets, power generation sets, ready to eat meals, basic sanitary utilities and hygiene kits to provide immediate succor to the people of Kenya,” it said.

The MEA said consignment also contains about 18 tonnes of medical aid, comprising essential life-saving drugs and surgical equipment required for critical care and wound management.

“It also includes items required for baby food, water purification, menstrual hygiene, repelling mosquitoes, along with malaria and dengue diagnostic kits, anti-venom treatment and several types of testing kits that can be readily deployed on the ground,” it said.