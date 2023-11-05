India sends relief materials to quake-hit Nepal

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Updated: 5th November 2023 8:59 pm IST
India sends 1st consignment of earthquake relief worth INR 10 Cr to Nepal.
India sends 1st consignment of earthquake relief worth INR 10 Cr to Nepal.- Twitter

New Delhi: India on Sunday sent medicines and other relief materials to Nepal for its earthquake-affected people.

Over 150 people have been killed and more than 160 injured after an earthquake struck several areas in western Nepal on Friday.

India sent the relief materials in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM @narendramodi’s Neighbourhood First policy in action,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.

