India shines at Grammys: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win Best Global Music Album award
Los Angeles: It’s a proud day for India! As musicians Shankar Mahadevan, and Zakir Hussain’s fusion band Shakti clinched the Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album for their latest release, ‘This Moment’.

Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner – ‘This Moment’ Shakti. #GRAMMYs.”

They were nominated in the race Grammys with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

‘This Moment’ features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

