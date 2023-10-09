India, Tanzania agree to turn ties into strategic partnership, says Modi

PM informed that Tanzania has agreed to join the biofuel alliance, which was announced during the G20 summit in New Delhi last month.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th October 2023 2:31 pm IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India and Tanzania have agreed to turn their bilateral relations into a strategic partnership.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a joint press statement after bilateral and delegation levels talks between the two nations, Modi said in the presence of visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, that they are working on an agreement to trade in local currencies.

Tanzania is India’s largest development partner in Africa, Modi said, adding that India is providing support to it in fields like skill development, capacity building, vocational training, agriculture, health, water supply and other sectors.

MS Education Academy

A five-year roadmap on defence ties between India and Tanzania has been worked on, under which maritime cooperation and defence industry development will be the key focus areas, he informed.

Also Read
Minorities living in fear under Modi regime: Chidambaram

The Prime Minister informed that Tanzania has agreed to join the biofuel alliance, which was announced during the G20 summit in New Delhi last month.

In addition to this, the African country has also decided to join the Big Cat alliance, which will help in exchange of felines like leopards and cheetahs, Modi added.

Modi also said that the opening of an IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar will open up new dimensions of quality education for students in Tanzania as well as of other nations.

The two sides also inked pacts on cooperation in the fields of space, digital payments, maritime security, combatting piracy and drug trafficking.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th October 2023 2:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button