India to host ODI World Cup 2023: Know list of previous winners

India is gearing up to host the One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023. The tournament, scheduled to take place in October and November 2023, will see the participation of ten teams from around the world.

As the defending champions, England will be looking to retain their title whereas, others will also try to emerge as champion.

Though India previously co-hosted the 1987, 1996, and 2011 tournaments, the current edition is going to be hosted by India solely.

List of teams in ODI World Cup 2023

The World Cup 2023 will feature ten teams including host India and defending champion England.

Here is the list of teams participating in the tournament:

India Afghanistan Australia Bangladesh England New Zealand Pakistan South Africa Qualifier 1 Qualifier 2

In the group stage, each of the teams is going to play one match against each of the other nine teams. There will be a total of 45 matches at the stage.

List of winners in previous World Cup tournaments

Throughout the history of the ODI World Cup, several teams have emerged victorious. Australia holds the record for the most wins, having clinched the title on five occasions. West Indies and India have both won the tournament twice, while Pakistan and England have each emerged victorious once.

🏆 2015 ODI World Cup

🏆 2021 T20 World Cup

🏆 2023 World Test Championship



These Aussies have collected the set 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DBsJwhO0Oc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 12, 2023

The most recent edition, the World Cup 2019, saw England lifting the trophy in a thrilling final against New Zealand.

List of previous winners:

1975: West Indies

1979: West Indies

1983: India

1987: Australia

1992: Pakistan

1996: Sri Lanka

1999: Australia

2003: Australia

2007: Australia

2011: India

2015: Australia

2019: England

India vs Pakistan clash

In the World Cup 2023, India and Pakistan are also going to clash at least once.

As per the draft schedule released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), India will commence their World Cup campaign on October 8. The Men in Blue is going to face Pakistan on October 15, 2023.

The Indian team will play their league matches across nine cities in India whereas, Pakistan will clash with various teams in five cities.