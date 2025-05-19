India to pull out of Men’s Asia Cup: Report

New Delhi: Due to the continuing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to skip the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup and even pull out from the Men’s Asia Cup.

The development leaves the future of the men’s Asia Cup in serious jeopardy. As of now, India have the hosting rights for the Men’s Asia Cup, set to happen in September this year in T20 format. Apart from India and Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Oman were to be a part of the tournament.

According to The Indian Express report, the BCCI has informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) about the decision to withdraw from both events happening in June and September, respectively. It is to be noted that the ACC is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister in the country’s central government.

India is the defending champion of the men’s Asia Cup, having beaten Sri Lanka in the 2023 final held in the 50-over format in Colombo. That event was also affected by India-Pakistan tensions. Originally set to be hosted entirely by Pakistan, the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup was held in a hybrid model after India refused to travel there, and had all its matches shifted to Sri Lanka.

This hybrid model was again replayed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy – the tournament was to be played entirely in Pakistan. But India pushing for a hybrid model meant all of its games were played in Dubai.

While Pakistan crashed out in the league stage, India eventually won the trophy in Dubai on March 9. An Asia Cup without India will also be a dampener for broadcasters Sony Sports Network, who signed a deal for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031 in November last year.