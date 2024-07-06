India & UK share ‘unique friendship’, affirms new British Foreign Secretary

London: Citing deep connections between people, business, and culture, Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday hailed the “unique friendship” between India and the United Kingdom.

The 51-year-old Labour Party politician spoke with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and reaffirmed the commitment of the new government led by Keir Starmer to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

“The UK and India share a unique friendship with deep connections between our people, business, and culture. Great to speak to my friend Dr S Jaishankar about unlocking the potential of our relationship and developing a stronger and deeper comprehensive strategic partnership,” Lammy said on Saturday evening.

EAM Jaishankar stated that he was “delighted” to speak to the UK Foreign Secretary and is looking forward to an early in-person meeting.

Earlier in the day, while outlining his priorities following his appointment, the new British Foreign Secretary said that the new Labour government will begin with a “reset” with Europe on climate and with the global South.

Lammy highlighted that the world is currently facing “huge challenges” with more countries engaged in conflict than at any time since World War II.

“This government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home. What happens here in the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office is essential.

“Diplomacy matters. We will begin with a reset with Europe, on climate, and with the global South. And a gear-shift when it comes to delivering on European security, global security, and British growth,” Lammy said in a statement released by the UK Foreign Ministry on Saturday.