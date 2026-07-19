India urges citizens to leave Iran, avoid travel immediately

India has advised its citizens to postpone all travel to Iran and urged those already in the country to consider leaving temporarily, citing the deteriorating security situation amid escalating regional tensions.

In a revised travel advisory issued on Sunday, July 19, the Embassy of India in Tehran said recent days had seen an increase in instability and conflict across Iran, prompting updated guidance for Indian nationals.

The embassy advised Indians planning to travel to Iran for any purpose to defer their visit until the security environment improves.

Indian nationals currently in Iran have been urged to consider temporarily exiting the country using available commercial flight options.

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Those who decide to remain in Iran have been advised to exercise the highest level of caution, closely monitor developments and maintain full situational awareness. The embassy also urged citizens to avoid areas witnessing heightened military activity, particularly along Iran’s southern coast, and to comply with instructions issued by local authorities.

The mission further called on all Indian nationals in Iran who have not yet registered their details with the embassy to do so immediately. It also urged them to regularly monitor the embassy’s official website and social media channels for the latest updates.

The advisory comes as security concerns continue to grow in Iran following an escalation in the regional conflict.

The Embassy of India has also issued emergency helpline numbers and an email address to provide consular assistance to Indian nationals requiring support in Iran.