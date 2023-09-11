India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: Know what will happen if rain plays spoilsport today

India vs Pakistan match in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 was called off yesterday and moved to the reserve day as rainfall played spoilsport in Colombo.

The match is likely to be played today from the point at which it was suspended. It is scheduled to begin at 3 pm IST. However, there is apprehension that the rainfall may wash out the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023.

What if rain plays spoilsport today?

Despite the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decision to allocate a reserved day for the clash in the Super Four stage, there are chances that the rainfall in Colombo may not allow the match to be played.

For the match to be completed, at least 20 overs need to be played in both innings. As of now, India has played 24.1 overs, and Pakistan is yet to bat.

According to weather.com at 9 am IST, there is a high chance of rainfall in Colombo today. It is forecasted that the chance of rainfall today is almost certain, with a high probability of rain continuing into the night.

If rainfall plays spoilsport today, then the India vs Pakistan match will be canceled, and both teams will be given one point each.

India and Pakistan may clash again in Asia Cup 2023 match

Although excitement is running high among fans since the last India vs Pakistan match in the league stage of the Asia Cup 2023 was washed out due to rain, the chances of today’s match being canceled are high.

After today, India and Pakistan may clash once again if both teams enter the final of the Asia Cup.

Currently, four teams are competing in the Super Four stage of the tournament to reach the final. These teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

So far, two matches have been played in this stage. In the first match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets, securing the top position on the points table. In the second match, Sri Lanka won by 21 runs, claiming the second position in the table.

Teams Matches played Matches won Matches lost Points Pakistan 1 1 0 2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 India 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 Asia Cup 2023 point table

The tournament’s final match will be held on September 17, 2023, between the top two teams in the points table after the 12th match of the Asia Cup.