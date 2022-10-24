India vs Pakistan: Sundar Pichai hits-back at troll

Following the nail-biting ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday Goole CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian cricket team and extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

“Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali#TeamIndia#T20WC2022,” read the tweet.

A Twitter user asked Pichai to watch the first three overs of the Indian innings. Pichai got back at the troll with a witty reply saying he watched the first three overs of Pakistan’s innings when Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar rattled the top order.

Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

It is to be noted that Pakistan scored 159/8 in their 20 overs, which India chased down riding on the back of Virat Kohli’s 82-run unbeaten knock.