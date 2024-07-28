India vs Sri Lanka: First T20I match

Pallekele: Indian players celebrate after winning the first T20 International cricket match over Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: India’s Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera during the first T20 International cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya during the first T20 International cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: India’s Ravi Bishnoi being attended by the physio during the first T20 International cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekelei: Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana appeals unsuccessfully during the first T20 International cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

