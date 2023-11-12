India will have to wait for another 3 WCs if they don’t win this time: Shastri

New Delhi: India will probably have to wait for another three World Cups to have a shot at the title if they are not able to extend their dominant run in the ongoing edition, reckons Ravi Shastri.

Speaking to Club Prairie Fire podcast, Shastri said a majority of the squad members are at their peak, providing India the best chance to end their ICC title drought.

Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan were also part of the podcast.

“This country is going mad. The last time they won it was 12 years ago. They have an opportunity to do it again. The way they are playing, this is probably their best chance,” said the former India head coach.

“If they miss out this time, they would probably have to wait another three World Cups for even thinking of trying to win it. The pool of players are such the 7-8 players are at their peak.

“This could well be their last World Cup. The way they are playing, given the conditions, they have got the team to win it.”

The Indian bowling attack has demolished batters thus far in the competition. The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj has made the ball talk the most while the spin combine of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav has been relentless in the middle overs.

Shastri feels the current lot of bowlers is the best India have ever had.

“It is extraordinary and it has taken time, it has not happened overnight. They have been playing with each (of them) for four to five years. Siraj joined the party three years ago.

“They know the kind of areas to hit on a consistent basis. They know it is not important to look flashy when you bowl. It is more about consistency and getting the ball in the right areas.

“In this World Cup, they have bowled hardly any short balls. if there is a short ball, it is used as a surprise weapon. 90 per cent of the time they have been targeting the stumps like you must do in India hitting those three-quarters lengths.

“Because of their seam positions, they are getting the ball to nip around and that is causing a lot of problems. It is the best attack in 50 years ever since white-ball cricket started,” he added.