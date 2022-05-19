India witnesses marginal rise in COVID-19 cases

India logs 1,109 new COVID cases, 43 deaths
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 2,364 fresh cases, India witnessed a slight rise in the registered COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

On Wednesday, India had reported 1,829 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. With the addition of fresh cases, India’s active cases stand at 15,419.

The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50 percent. A total of 2,582 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

The country also reported 10 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,303.

As per the health ministry, India vaccinated total 13,71,603 people taking the number of total vaccinated people to 1,91,79,96,905.

