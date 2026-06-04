Indian-American hurls anti-Muslim slurs at Israel Day parade

New York City: An Indian-origin American man hurled Islamophobic slurs and cursed at a group of Palestinian supporters during an Israel Day Parade on May 31 in New York City, in a video that has since gone viral.

A video from the parade shows him using abusive language and raising anti-Muslim slogans. “F*** Muslims. F*** Islam. F*** you Islamic b****es. You guys are terrorists. Muslims go to hell,” he was heard shouting.

He even took a jibe at a transgender standing with the Muslims. “Queers don’t even like you. F*** trans. Who’s paying you?” He asked as a police officer dragged him away.

An Indian-origin American man hurled Islamophobic slurs and cursed at a group of Palestinian supporters during an Israel Day Parade on May 31 in New York City.



Video: The Palestine News Network pic.twitter.com/P6AL9gUY4x — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 4, 2026

As the video gained traction online, people in the comments were quick to identify the man, Samuel James, who has since confirmed it was him at the parade. “A reel of me involved with me supporting Israel has gone viral, and yes, that’s me,” he said.

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According to James’ Instagram profile, he is Indian-Russian and a “proud Marathi boy” based in New York.

He shared screenshots of the hate-filled messages he received on social media and said it does not affect him as he “loves himself too much.”

“And we all know who’s going to be after me now,” he said, adding that there is just “one community” that is hounding him after he “said the truth.”

“You guys only make me stronger for my support for Jews, Hindus and Christian’s and Israel, USA, and India,” he said.

Earlier, on June 3, he shared a video recounting a conversation with a Muslim person who claimed Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians. “Sorry what genocide? Let’s talk about the Christian genocide before you talk about Israel,” James said.