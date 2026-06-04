Nine killed as Israeli strikes hit residential buildings in Gaza

Gaza City: At least nine Palestinians were killed and more than a dozen others wounded when Israeli airstrikes struck residential buildings in Gaza City before dawn on Thursday, June 4, Palestinian news media reported, citing medical sources.

The attacks targeted several apartment buildings across the city, including in the Muhabarat area, Tel al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan and Al-Shati refugee camp, causing casualties and extensive damage.

Family among dead in apartment strike

According to the reports, the deadliest strike hit an apartment belonging to the Labad family in the Muhabarat area, killing five family members. The victims included a husband, wife and their three children. A young girl from the family survived and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Medical sources said the casualties were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital, which received the dead and injured from multiple locations following the bombardment.

BREAKING:



While families were ASLEEP Israel carried out FOUR strikes targeting residential apartments across Gaza City, including Al Shati, Al Mukhabarat, Abu Al Amin in Sheikh Radwan, and Tel al Hawa.



AN ENTIRE FAMILY WAS KILLED.



At least 9 Palestinians KILLED and 15 wounded… pic.twitter.com/1gokGIYl5x — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) June 4, 2026

Multiple neighbourhoods targeted

Two Palestinians were also reported killed in an airstrike on an apartment in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood. Additional fatalities were recorded after separate attacks on residential properties in Sheikh Radwan and Al-Shati refugee camp.

Witnesses said several buildings caught fire after being struck, while neighbouring homes sustained damage from the explosions. Emergency and civil defence crews worked through the night to extinguish fires and search for survivors trapped beneath debris.

Residents described scenes of panic as powerful blasts echoed across different parts of the city while many families were asleep.

Ceasefire concerns persist

The latest attacks come amid continued reports of ceasefire violations in Gaza. Palestinian authorities have accused Israel of carrying out near-daily military actions despite a truce that took effect in October 2025.

The bombardment also comes as humanitarian agencies warn of worsening conditions in the enclave, where shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies continue to affect civilians and healthcare services.