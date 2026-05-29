Indian-American journalist honoured by New York State Assembly

Washington: Indian-American journalist T Vishnudatta Jayaraman, founder of South Asian Herald, was felicitated at the New York State Assembly.

Jayaraman was presented with a proclamation by New York Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar on Wednesday at the State Capitol in Albany.

Rajkumar highlighted the work of South Asian Herald, calling it a “distinguished” news platform dedicated to covering the South Asian diaspora in the United States and an “important voice” for a “dynamic and influential community.”

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Speaker Pro Tempore Pamela Hunter, who presided over the session, wished Jayaraman and the South Asian Herald “continued success.”

On May 19, US Congressmen Jonathan Jackson, Danny Davis, Shri Thanedar, and Suhas Subramanyam presented Jayaraman with a Congressional Record and commemorative medal during an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month event hosted by Global Eye magazine on Capitol Hill here.