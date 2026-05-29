Indian-American journalist honoured by New York State Assembly

Speaker Pro Tempore Pamela Hunter, who presided over the session, wished Jayaraman and the South Asian Herald “continued success.”

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 1:01 pm IST
Woman and man holding a framed award at an office event.

Washington: Indian-American journalist T Vishnudatta Jayaraman, founder of South Asian Herald, was felicitated at the New York State Assembly.

Jayaraman was presented with a proclamation by New York Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar on Wednesday at the State Capitol in Albany.

Rajkumar highlighted the work of South Asian Herald, calling it a “distinguished” news platform dedicated to covering the South Asian diaspora in the United States and an “important voice” for a “dynamic and influential community.”

Subhan Bakery

Speaker Pro Tempore Pamela Hunter, who presided over the session, wished Jayaraman and the South Asian Herald “continued success.”

On May 19, US Congressmen Jonathan Jackson, Danny Davis, Shri Thanedar, and Suhas Subramanyam presented Jayaraman with a Congressional Record and commemorative medal during an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month event hosted by Global Eye magazine on Capitol Hill here.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 1:01 pm IST

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