Indian Americans Forum seeks environmental review of Hyderabad land policy

A delegation from the Indian Americans Forum (IAF) met with Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, to discuss the proposed Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP). The forum urged a comprehensive review of the policy’s potential impacts on the environment, pollution, and public health before its enactment.

The meeting, led by IAF Global President Dr. Mohammed Jameel and IAF India Chapter President Shyla N, included panelist Dr. Narsimha Reddy Donthi. The group presented a detailed representation to the minister, highlighting the need for greater transparency and a thorough assessment to prevent potential harm to the environment and financial loss to the Telangana exchequer.

Minister D Sridhar Babu assured the delegation that their concerns would be duly considered. He committed to including the points raised in the IAF’s representation during the policy’s further review process, specifically addressing environmental safeguards and pollution mitigation.

Dr. Mohammed Jameel expressed gratitude to the minister for his time and for considering the perspectives of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and the IAF on the HILTP. The delegation also included IAF India Joint Secretary Aneef Shaik and member Harish K, who participated in the discussion aimed at shaping a more balanced and sustainable industrial policy for Hyderabad’s development.