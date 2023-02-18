Indian charged for allegedly assaulting security officer in Singapore

Ajitpal Singh, 45, was charged on Friday with an offence under the Private Security Industry Act for allegedly assaulting Afinde Mohamad at the Le Quest condominium in Bukit Batok Street in August 2022, The Straits Times reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th February 2023 10:54 am IST
Singapore: An Indian man has been charged in Singapore for allegedly hitting, grabbing and pushing a security officer, and may face a jail-term of five years and fined up to S$10,000.

The police said earlier that they were alerted to the case at around 12.45 a.m. on August 29, 2022, but did not disclose why the incident occurred.

Singh’s case has been adjourned to March 15, according to the report.

This was not the first case involving violence against security officers that made the headlines in recent months.

In October 2022, a Bentley driver who threatened to run down a 62-year-old security guard outside a school in Bedok was jailed for eight weeks and fined S$600.

In Singapore, penalties for those who harass, assault or hurt security officers were enhanced in May 2022.

