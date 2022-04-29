Indian clerk wins Rs 20.83 lakh lottery in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates-based Indian man has won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,83,213) each in the 74th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Santosh Kumar Bagri matched five out of six winning numbers, during the live draw.

Santosh, who works as a clerk at a popular supermarket chain, was delighted to win the draw. He said the prize money will help him pay his house loan, apply for a driving license, and buy a small car.

“On Saturday evening, after I finished my shift at the supermarket, I came back home and checked the winning numbers on the application. When I saw my name among the raffle draw winners, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Santosh was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

The 74th weekly draw also saw two more winners, who won 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,83,213) each in the raffle draw.

Meanwhile, 45 other winners sharing the second prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,08,36,623), after all of them matched four numbers out of five winning numbers (5-12-14-22-27) in the grand draw.

Special Ramzan draw

Santosh stands a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramzan mega raffle draw being held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 20,76,57,628) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, April 30 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.