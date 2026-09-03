Mumbai: What does Coke Studio Pakistan have that Coke Studio Bharat doesn’t? For Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, the answer is simple, “jaadoo” (magic).

The singer recently opened up about the creative differences between the music platforms in India and Pakistan, and his candid take on Coke Studio Bharat has caught the attention of fans. According to Atif, while the compositions on both sides are good, he feels Indian music lacks the rawness and roots that give Pakistani music its distinctive character.

During a conversation with Mirchi UAE on Monday, Atif was asked what he believes gives Coke Studio Pakistan an edge over its Indian counterpart. Without much hesitation, the singer replied, “Jaadoo.”

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“Compositions jo hain, wo dono taraf ki achhi hain, lekin jo hamara music hai, uski jo roots hain, I think wo missing hain,” Atif said, explaining that he feels the roots and rawness of the music are more prominent in Coke Studio Pakistan.

He further suggested that Coke Studio Bharat places greater emphasis on commercial appeal, while the Pakistani edition focuses more on original compositions and collaboration between musicians.

“Indian Coke Studio believes heavily in commercialism, whereas Pakistani Coke Studio has original compositions,” he said. According to Atif, artists involved in the Pakistani version work closely on a composition before bringing their own individual style to the performance.

“A few people sit together and work on the composition, and it becomes a collaborative, two- or three-way process. It’s like, ‘This is it, sing it this way, but bring your own style to it,’” he explained.

Atif Aslam and his long association with Indian music

Atif’s comments have naturally drawn attention, particularly because of his own deep connection with Indian music. The singer has enjoyed an enormous fan following in India and has lent his voice to several popular Bollywood songs over the years.

He first made a major impact in Indian cinema with ‘Woh Lamhe’ from Zeher (2005), before going on to deliver several much-loved romantic tracks. His Bollywood hits include ‘Tere Bin’ from Bas Ek Pal, ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’ from Race, and ‘Tu Jaane Na’ from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

He later continued his successful Bollywood run with songs such as ‘Jeena Jeena’ from Badlapur and ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ from Tiger Zinda Hai.

His Coke Studio journey

Atif is also closely associated with Coke Studio Pakistan, having delivered several memorable performances on the show.

His rendition of the Sufi classic ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ in Season 8 remains one of the show’s most celebrated performances. He later returned with ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’ in Season 12 and was also part of the more contemporary sound of Season 14 with tracks including ‘Sajan Das Na’ and ‘Go’.

The singer is currently also in the spotlight for his return to albums after a 19-year gap, with Subah Aye Na marking his latest musical chapter.