Indian community in Riyadh narrate woes, minister listens patiently

Jeddah: In a mark of engagement with the diaspora, minister of state for external affairs V. Muralidharan has been hectically busy in constantly meeting with Indian community members from various segments in Riyadh. The minister is focusing on day-to-day issues experienced by blue collar workers who constitute a major segment of the Indian community in the oil rich Kingdom.

The community members narrated a wide range of woes starting from exorbitant school fees back home in India for NRI children to delay in clearing the Huroob cases. They also aired their views on family dependent fees, higher education to visit visas, and death cases. The minister listened patiently to the problems, grievances, and suggestions put forth by the community members.

“We are determined to address every single issue that affects any Indian in abroad”, the minister told the Indian community delegation that met him on Monday at the embassy.

Muralidharan reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on the Indian community living in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries and the government has ushered in a new era by engaging with the vast class of its diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always trying to reach out to common masses and has been working constantly for welfare of Indians abroad and announcing slew of measures to ensure safety and welfare of Indians working in Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries, Muralidharan told the community members.

He also emphasized that not only diplomatic missions but every Indian living in the country to act as an ambassador and extend help to his compatriot.

Commenting upon women trafficking and house maid issues, the minister added that its victims themselves are falling into trap by avoiding legal migration and opting for visit visas for a third country.

Muralidharan also highlighted that state governments also ought to play a constructive role in curbing unsafe recruitment of Indian workers. He urged the community to bring notice of the problem into state governments where police, which is a state subject, act.

The Indian Steering Committee that comprises veteran NRIs from various states met with the minister under leadership of Zaigham Khan. The steering committee members urged the minister to have a community hall for Indian community functions in the Saudi capital.

Prominent community leader Shihab Kottukad explained the core issues that need to be addressed by the government level. Shihab highlighted the expansion of insurance ambit and establishing more labour welfare personnel.

Telangana NRI Forum President Mohammed Abdul Jabbar drew attention towards delay in forwarding end of service benefits and other financial settlements of deceased workers. Jabbar said that bereaved families back home in India are facing difficulties in claiming their legitimate amount.

AP NRT coordinator Muzammil Shaikh urged the minister to curb the menace of maid flow out of the country. He also hailed the ongoing mission Kaveri, the evacuation of Indians from Sudan.

TKK President Abel Antony told the minister about inadequate counters operated by Saudi ministry of labour and passport department officials to sort out Huroob cases.

Gulam Khan, Sulltan Mazhar, Ahmed Imtiyaz, Deepak Satish, Santosh Shetty, Anwar Qurhid, Prominent Malayali community workers Raafi Pangodu, Sidik Turvooru and Telugu community members Ananda Raju, Sucharita; Saleem Maie, Saleem Mohammed, Ahad Siddique, Saroj, and Munir among others who aired their views to the minister.

Muralidharan in Saudi Arabia to oversee evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan under Operation Kaveri. He also interacted with the Indian entrepreneur community in Riyadh on Monday.

He was scheduled to visit Riyadh and Dammam some time ago, however, it was canceled.

Muralidharan, a native of Kerala and who was elected as MP in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra is looking after the Gulf region in MEA.

Known for mass contact from his college days through ABVP, the minister maintains rapport with the NRI community in the Gulf region.