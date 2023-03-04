Indian concept of `Seva’ is older than Corporate Social Responsibility: Bhagwat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2023 10:37 pm IST
Bhagawat, Nadda others to participate in coordination meet in Raipur
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (Twitter)

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the concept of “Seva” or service in Indian culture is much older than the idea of Corporate Social Responsibility.

He was speaking after the inauguration of Seva Bhavan, an institute set up to offer health services at subsidised rates by an organization affiliated to the RSS.

“What we call `Seva’ (service) is deeply rooted in our society, compared to the recent concept of Corporate Social Responsibility. Our outlook towards Seva is that we do not expect anything in return for it,” Bhagwat said.

Also Read
One ideology, one person can not make or break country: Mohan Bhagwat

“Seva is sometimes defined as service, but there (in case of service) you expect something in return. In our tradition of Seva, people not only face appreciation but (sometimes face) criticism and opposition as well,” he said.

Bhagwat also said that Dharma' as per Indian tradition is not rituals but duty. "The duty of humans isSeva’,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2023 10:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button