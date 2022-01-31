Indian customers spent 4 hours daily on Fire TV devices in 2021

New Delhi: Indian consumers spent nearly four hours daily watching content on their Amazon Fire TV devices in 2021, up from 3 hours per day as compared to 2020, the company said on Monday.

One in three Fire TV customers said farewell to a cable or DTH connection while they interacted with Alexa on an average of once every 4 seconds on Fire TV devices.

“Over 150 million Fire TV devices have been sold worldwide, with users streaming billions of hours of content every month,” said Parag Gupta, the India Head of Amazon Devices.

“We will continue innovating on behalf of our customers to help them seamlessly discover and enjoy new shows, movies, and more,” he added.

Customers purchased Fire TV devices in 80 per cent of pin codes across the country.

“Smaller cities like Hisar, Tiruvallur, Chittoor, Alwar, Imphal, and South Andaman saw an increased growth in sales of Fire TV devices,” the company said.

Comedy retained its spot as the most preferred TV genre among Fire TV consumers.

Smart home control requests by customers using Alexa on their Fire TV devices increased by over 150 per cent in 2021 versus last year, said the company.