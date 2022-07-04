Indian diaspora groups in London protest against BJP, Modi

A massive protest was organised in London on Sunday against India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Hindu right-wing, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Massive protest in London yesterday against India’s Hindu Right Wing Regime and its Dear Leader! pic.twitter.com/uJyPaLfji2 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 4, 2022

More than 15 Indian diaspora groups in the United Kingdom jointly called for a protest in London, demanding to end the Hindu-supremacist violence growing in India. They called the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘fascist’ and raised slogans against state-sponsored murder, rape, lynchings of Muslims, and bulldozing of their homes.

Further, the protestors marched towards the Indian High Commission.

Leicester East MP Claudia Webb spoke at the gathering near 10 Downing Street in solidarity with Afreen Fatima and Indian Muslims whose homes have been bulldozed. “I spoke out for freedom and rights of religious minorities in India. Their struggle is our struggle,” Webb said.

She said on Twitter that the South Asian diaspora was very concerned by reports that Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and Adivasis are facing unacceptable and accelerating discrimination and violence in India.