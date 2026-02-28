Indian Embassy in Israel advises citizens to register with it for assistance

The Indian mission also posted an emergency 24x7 helpline that nationals could reach out to in case of any emergency.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 28th February 2026 8:00 pm IST
Indian Embassy in Israel asks citizens to register on website for swift assistance
Indian Embassy in Israel asks citizens to register on website for swift assistance

Jerusalem: To ensure the safety of Indian nationals residing in Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday, February 28, advised all its citizens to register with it immediately to facilitate swift assistance after the country launched a joint attack with the US against Iran.

More than 40,000 Indian nationals currently live and work in Israel.

“Indian nationals residing in Israel who have not yet registered with the Embassy are requested to kindly do so using the link below: indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg,” said a post by the mission on its official X handle.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

“Registration will enable the Embassy to contact you promptly and provide necessary updates and assistance during the developing situation,” it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the embassy advised its nationals in Israel to “exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant” and “avoid all unnecessary travel” in view of the prevailing situation.

In its advisory, India said, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”

MS Admissions 2026-27

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the post on X said.

“All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work,” it said.

“Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly,” it added.

The Indian mission also posted an emergency 24×7 helpline that nationals could reach out to in case of any emergency.

Telephone: 972-54-7520711; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

“The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary,” it added.

Israel declared “an immediate state of emergency across the country” as it launched a “preemptive attack” on Iran Saturday morning.

“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home Front Command warned civilians to stay close to bomb shelters as sirens sounded across the country.

A message from the Home Front command said that “due to the security situation,” civilians should ensure they know what the optimal protected shelter near them is and avoid non-essential travel.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 28th February 2026 8:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button