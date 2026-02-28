LIVE: US, Israel launch strikes on Iran; Tehran strikes back

Israel and the United States (US) carried out coordinated strikes on Iran early Saturday, February 28, triggering explosions in Tehran and sharply escalating tensions across West Asia.

Kuwait temporarily closes airspace

2:53 pm IST: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation authority has announced the temporary closure of the country’s airspace to aircraft and passenger traffic amid the escalating regional situation.

Internet almost completely cut off in Iran: NetBlocks

2:52 pm IST: Internet access in Iran has been almost completely disrupted, according to the internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

Explosions reported in Kuwait, sirens activated

2:48 pm IST: Explosions have been heard in Kuwait, with sirens activated across parts of the country, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

Loud explosion reported in Abu Dhabi

2:47 pm IST: A loud explosion has been reported in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, according to the Reuters. There was no immediate confirmation about the cause of the blast.

Bahrain says US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters targeted

2:46 pm IST: Bahrain has confirmed that the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet in the country was targeted in a missile attack amid escalating regional tensions.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Authorities said security forces were responding, while further details were awaited

All US, Israel assets in region ‘legitimate targets’, says Iranian official

2:40 pm IST: A senior Iranian official has warned that all American and Israeli assets and interests in the Middle East are now considered legitimate targets following the latest escalation.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the official said Iran’s response would be public and without limits, adding that there were “no red lines” after what he described as aggression by the United States and Israel. He urged Israel to prepare for retaliation and said Tehran’s response would be complex and could involve scenarios not previously considered.

The official added that the conflict could have wide and long-term repercussions, stressing that calls for Iran to show restraint or surrender were unacceptable.

Qatar intercepts Iranian missile

Qatar’s Defence Ministry said an Iranian missile was intercepted by the Patriot air defence system amid rising regional tensions.

The ministry said the situation was under control and that no casualties or damage had been reported. Officials urged residents to remain calm and follow instructions from authorities.

Sirens also sounded in Jordan

Several hospitals in Israel launched their emergency protocols, including moving patients and surgeries to underground facilities.

India issues advisory for nationals in Qatar

India has advised its citizens in Qatar to exercise caution and follow official updates amid the evolving regional situation.

In an advisory, the Embassy of India in Doha asked nationals to stay alert, monitor news and follow instructions issued by the mission and local authorities. The embassy said it continues to function as usual and shared its 24-hour helpline for assistance.

IndiGo on alert over Iran airspace

Indian airline IndiGo said it is closely monitoring developments related to Iran and its airspace amid escalating regional tensions.

In a travel advisory, the carrier said the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority and that it is prepared to make operational adjustments if required. Customers have been advised to check their flight status before departure, with updates to be communicated promptly if any disruptions occur.

Qatar says security situation remains stable

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said the country’s security situation remains stable and secure despite rising regional tensions.

In a statement, the ministry said there were no indications at present that warrant concern regarding internal security and urged residents to rely on official sources for updates.

Netanyahu says strikes aimed at removing ‘existential threat’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint operation with the United States was intended to remove what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran, Associated Press reported.

In a statement, he said the attacks targeted facilities linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the Basij force, along with ballistic missile sites. Netanyahu added that the objective was to end the security threat from the Iranian leadership.

UK advises citizens in Qatar to shelter in place

The British embassy in Doha has advised UK nationals in Qatar to remain indoors following the morning’s strikes and heightened regional tensions.

US launches strikes on Iran from air and sea

The United States is carrying out its military operation against Iran through both air and naval forces, according to US officials quoted by NBC News.

A large number of fighter jets are involved in the strikes, while Tomahawk missiles are being launched from US Navy ships. The operation is targeting Iranian military and security sites, officials said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to safe location: Report

Iran’s Supreme Leader was not in Tehran at the time of the strikes and has been moved to a secure location, according to a Reuters report citing a source and carried by Al Jazeera.

India issues advisory for nationals in Iran

India has advised its citizens in Iran to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible amid the developing situation following the latest military escalation.

In a statement on X, the Embassy of India in Tehran urged nationals to closely monitor news updates, maintain situational awareness and await further guidance. The mission also reiterated its emergency contact numbers and asked Indians to remain in touch in case of any urgent assistance.

Trump urges Iranians to ‘take over government’ after strikes

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed Washington’s involvement in the attack on Iran and urged Iranians to “take over” their government following the strikes on Tehran.

Calling the Iranian leadership a “vicious group of hard, terrible people”, Trump said the objective of the military action was to protect the American people by eliminating threats from the country.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he said the US had begun major combat operations in Iran, aimed at countering what he described as imminent security risks posed by Tehran.

Trump also alleged that Iran had continued to advance its nuclear programme and was working to develop long-range missiles capable of reaching the US, according to media reports.

In a separate video message, Trump acknowledged the possibility of casualties, saying American forces could face losses during the operation. He said such outcomes were common in war. The video appeared to be recorded at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was seen wearing a white “USA” baseball cap, a navy suit and a white shirt without a tie, with a dark blue curtain visible in the background.

US Embassy in Qatar advises shelter-in-place

The US Embassy in Doha has asked American citizens in Qatar to remain indoors and follow a shelter-in-place advisory until further notice amid rising regional tensions.

It urged citizens to stay in secure locations, avoid demonstrations, monitor local media, keep phones charged and maintain communication with family. It also advised enrolment in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates.

