Indian Embassy in Riyadh assures stable conditions, asks citizens not to panic

Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, said that in view of Eid, flights to India from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah are operating normally, and services from Dammam are expected to start soon.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2026 11:51 am IST
Indian embassy in Riyadh holds web meeting to assure Indian community of stable conditions.
Indian embassy in Riyadh holds web meeting to assure Indian community of stable conditions.

Hyderabad: Officials from the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 9, assured that the current situation in the Kingdom is under control and advised the Indian community not to panic.

Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, speaking in a web meeting, said in view of Eid, flights to India from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah are operating normally, and services from Dammam are expected to start soon.

He also stated that discussions are underway for Indian airlines to operate flights between Saudi Arabia and India.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The web meeting was attended by social workers and volunteers including members of the Telugu Association Saudi Arabia (TASA) and Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2026 11:51 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button