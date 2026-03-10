Indian Embassy in Riyadh assures stable conditions, asks citizens not to panic

Hyderabad: Officials from the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 9, assured that the current situation in the Kingdom is under control and advised the Indian community not to panic.

Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, speaking in a web meeting, said in view of Eid, flights to India from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah are operating normally, and services from Dammam are expected to start soon.

He also stated that discussions are underway for Indian airlines to operate flights between Saudi Arabia and India.

The web meeting was attended by social workers and volunteers including members of the Telugu Association Saudi Arabia (TASA) and Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA).