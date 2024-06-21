Indian embassy in Riyadh celebrates International Yoga Day

Riyadh: The embassy of India in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, hosted a yoga session to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahad Olympic Complex on Friday, June 21.

The celebration in Riyadh comes in collaboration with the Saudi Yoga Committee and the Ministry of Sports of Saudi Arabia.

The yoga session, led by renowned Saudi yoga instructor Alhanouf Saad, was attended by the Indian diaspora, Saudi yoga practitioners, and diplomats.

Padma Shri awardee Nouf Al Marwaai and International Yoga Sports Federation President Rajashree Choudhary also attended the event.

Also Read Indian embassy in Kuwait pays tribute to fire tragedy victims during Yoga Day event

The yoga demonstration began with yoga prayer, followed by the common yoga protocol, pranayama, and meditation exercises.

The event also showcased documentary screenings on the history of yoga and the International Day of Yoga.

During the event, Indian Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan highlighted the health benefits and individual and societal benefits of yoga.

At the conclusion of the event, Khan presented mementos to the chief guests, yoga instructor, and medical support team.

Glimpse of the International Day of Yoga 2024 in Riyadh

Photo: @IndianEmbRiyadh/X Photo: @IndianEmbRiyadh/X Photo: @IndianEmbRiyadh/X Photo: @IndianEmbRiyadh/X Photo: @IndianEmbRiyadh/X Photo: @IndianEmbRiyadh/X Photo: @IndianEmbRiyadh/X

Taking to X, Al Marwaai wrote, “Happy International Day of Yoga for me everyday is a yoga day and every second too, even my daily job is to help the society learn yoga & Im blessed with that this day just a reminder for me what was my life with lupus before yoga, all the difficulties I went through as a teen struggling with deadly diseases .. yoga the gift that made my life better.”

Happy International Day of Yoga 🙏🏼 🧘🏻 for me everyday is a yoga day and every second too, even my daily job is to help the society learn yoga & Im blessed with that 🤍🇸🇦 this day just a reminder for me what was my life with lupus before yoga, all the difficulties I went through… pic.twitter.com/G6mpMLm1RK — Nouf Almarwaai (@NoufMarwaai) June 21, 2024

In December 2014, the United Nations (UN) designated June 21 as an International Day of Yoga to promote global awareness of the benefits of yoga practice.

This year’s theme was “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to health and wellbeing.