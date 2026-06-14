Indian Embassy repatriating body of seafarer who died in Oman

Muscat: The Indian Embassy in Muscat on Sunday, June 14, said it was working to facilitate the earliest repatriation of the body of an Indian national who died due to medical complications aboard a vessel in Oman waters.

In a social media post, the mission said it remained in close touch with the family members of Nishanth Uirthanathan, crew members of the vessel MT Celestial and the concerned authorities.

However, it did not provide details of the medical conditions that led to Uirthanathan’s death.

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“The Embassy remains in active coordination with local Omani authorities, port officials and the shipping company regarding Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately died onboard MT Celestial due to medical conditions,” the mission said in a post on X.

It further said that the vessel is soon expected to berth at Duqm port, located in the southeastern coast of the Gulf country.

“Necessary arrangements have been made for prompt recovery of the mortal remains from the vessel,” it said.

The Embassy remains in active coordination with local Omani authorities, port officials and the shipping company regarding Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately died onboard MT Celestial due to medical conditions.



The vessel is expected to berth soon at Duqm port.… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2026

“The Mission is in touch with the family and facilitating all formalities for the earliest repatriation of the mortal remains to India,” it added.

On Saturday, the mission confirmed that Uirthanathan had passed away due to medical complications.

The Embassy extended its condolences to the bereaved family and said it was in continuous contact with the ship’s management company.

According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India, Uirthanathan passed away on June 11 “after falling seriously ill”. The union has urged the authorities in India and Oman to act immediately.

On Saturday, they had posted a video clip of a visibly unwell Uirthanathan being offered food by a fellow crew member.

Details of the video could not be independently verified.

MT Celestial happens to be the same vessel which was stopped by the US Marines for a search drill last month on suspicion of violating the US blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, and later released after directing its crew to alter the its course.

On May 20, the US Central Command issued a statement saying: “Earlier today in the Gulf of Oman, US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded MT Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the US blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port. American forces released the vessel after searching and directing the ship’s crew to alter course.”