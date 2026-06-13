Indian seafarer dies off Oman coast, crew claim no medical support

An Indian seafarer died aboard a vessel off the coast of Oman on Thursday, June 11, amid ongoing missile strikes and security concerns in the region, following an alleged lack of timely medical support.

Nishanth Uirthanathan, a 35-year-old Second Officer from Tamil Nadu serving on MT Celestial, died at around 1800 hrs after falling ill while at sea, according to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI).

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In posts on X on Saturday, June 13, the union alleged that efforts to secure medical treatment and emergency evacuation for the officer were unsuccessful. It said Uirthanathan’s remains had remained aboard the vessel for two days after his death and called for immediate intervention to facilitate repatriation.

FSUI also alleged that communication services at Port Duqm in Oman had been disrupted and that authorities had not responded to requests for assistance.

Another tragic incident for seafarers.

, a 2nd Officer on #MTCelestial passed away on the 11th at 1800 hrs due to lack of timely medical support.

Two days later, mortal remains remain onboard without proper preservation. Port #Duqm, #Oman has shut down WiFi/comms, with… pic.twitter.com/YcL65VTiPm — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 13, 2026

In a video shared by the union, the vessel’s captain, Capt. Rajendra Yadav, said Uirthanathan was unable to receive treatment due to missile strikes and security-related restrictions in the area.

“Despite repeated requests for assistance, the deceased remains onboard. The body has been onboard for the last 2 days and has started decomposing, causing severe emotional distress to the crew and raising serious health and humanitarian concerns,” Yadav said.

Footage showed cold water bottles placed over the covered body of Uirthanathan.

#MTCelestial (off Oman coast)

35-year-old Second Officer Nishanth Uirthanathan (Tamil Nadu) passed away on June 11 after falling seriously ill. His body has remained onboard for over 2 days with no proper refrigeration. Crew is using cold water bottles in a desperate attempt to… pic.twitter.com/hPzGh9St9U — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 13, 2026

Crew recounts officer’s final days at sea

According to a letter signed by crew members and shared by FSUI with ETV Bharat, Uirthanathan first fell ill on June 8 and his condition deteriorated over the following days despite efforts by colleagues to care for him onboard. The crew said repeated requests for medical assistance and evacuation were made as his condition worsened.

Yadav also accused Romana Ship Management Co. Ltd., the vessel’s owner, and its local agent of failing to respond adequately to repeated appeals for help. He further alleged that the company did not provide sufficient coordination to address the emergency onboard.

FSUI has called for an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death and urged authorities to expedite the return of Uirthanathan’s remains to his family.

Romana Ship Management disputed the allegations, saying it had coordinated with Omani authorities and informed the Indian Embassy in Muscat while seeking medical assistance for the seafarer. The company also said the vessel had earlier been advised to proceed to Shinas Port.

Uirthanathan’s death comes amid growing concerns over the safety of merchant vessels operating near Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. Several ships carrying Indian crew members have been involved in security incidents in recent days, including an attack on the tanker Settebello that killed three Indian sailors.

Union warns of escalating threats to Indian seafarers in Oman waters

In a separate letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 13, FSUI raised concerns about deteriorating security conditions around Oman’s Shinas Anchorage and Outer Port Limit (OPL) areas. The union cited vessel attacks, military activity, communication disruptions and GPS interference as growing risks to merchant shipping.

The union referred to recent incidents involving MT Marivex, MT Settebello and MT Jalveer, and urged the government to issue safety advisories and strengthen measures to protect Indian seafarers operating in the region.