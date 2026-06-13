Indian crew on Liaki Freedom safe as MEA rejects attack claims

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, June 13, dismissed reports of an attack on MT Liaki Freedom off the coast of Oman, saying all crew members aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker were safe and that claims of casualties were false.

In a statement, the ministry said it had spoken directly with the vessel’s master, who confirmed that no crew member had been harmed.

“We have spoken with the Master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who has confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the reported information is false,” the MEA said.

The clarification came after reports circulated on social media and in some media outlets alleging that Indians had been killed in an overnight attack on the tanker.

MEA, FSUI dismiss attack reports

In a post on X, the MEA Fact Check unit urged the public to exercise caution and avoid sharing unverified information, describing the claims as false and baseless.

Fake News Alert!



Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media. pic.twitter.com/Xn8I65LdKu — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) June 13, 2026

The Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) also said all 22 Indian crew members aboard MT Liaki Freedom were safe. The union shared an audio communication purportedly received from the vessel in which a crew member can be heard saying, “All OK, all OK. Negative, no attack on ship.”

Confirmed all 22 Indians onboard MT #LiakiFreedom are safe and sound. https://t.co/u85WAePHzm — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 13, 2026

The reports emerged amid heightened concern over the safety of Indian seafarers in the Gulf following a series of incidents involving commercial vessels near Oman.

India raises concerns over maritime safety

A day earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised India’s concerns over recent US military actions affecting civilian shipping during a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Following the discussion, Jaishankar said India had conveyed its concern over military operations that endangered civilian maritime traffic, adding that lethal actions against commercial shipping were unacceptable.

Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2026

Recent incidents involving Indian-crewed vessels

The latest claims came after several vessels carrying Indian crew members became involved in incidents off the Omani coast.

On Monday, June 8, the Palau-flagged oil tanker Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled during a US military operation. All crew members were rescued safely.

On Tuesday, June 9, another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, was struck, killing three Indian sailors. The incident prompted India to summon the US Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi and formally register a protest with Washington.

On Thursday, June 11, MT Jalveer, carrying Indian sailors, was reportedly targeted near Oman’s Shinas port. Footage later released from the vessel showed a fire in the engine room, while crew members confirmed that everyone on board was safe.

Following the recent incidents, India lodged a strong diplomatic protest with the United States. The MEA said attacks on commercial vessels jeopardise the safety, security and stability of international maritime trade.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of targeting Indian-linked vessels departing the Strait of Hormuz with drones, describing the alleged attacks as “totally unacceptable”. Iran has rejected the allegation as baseless.