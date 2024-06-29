Indian expat sets world record for fastest crossing of Qatar on foot

Ashutosh Prakash accomplished this feat in one day, six hours, and 31 minutes on March 1, 2024.

Published: 29th June 2024
Photo: Guinness World Records

Doha: A Qatar-based Indian expatriate has set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the “fastest crossing of Qatar on foot by male.”

Ashutosh Prakash, a licensed aircraft technician, accomplished this feat in one day, six hours, and 31 minutes on March 1, 2024, according to GWR website.

“This record attempt was the culmination of years of dedication,” Prakash told The Peninsula.

Photo: The Peninsula Qatar

Prakash, who has been living in Qatar from the past 14 years, finds the country ideal for athletes and has successfully pursued his passion without facing any obstacles.

He aims to inspire the younger generation to adopt an active lifestyle.

Earlier, Prakash completed a 739.5 kilometer run from Dubai to Qatar in 11 days and 17 hours.

Tags
