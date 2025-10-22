Indian expat student dies during Diwali celebrations in Dubai

Dubai: An 18-year-old Indian expat student has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations at Dubai International Academic City on Tuesday night, October 21, according to media reports.

The student, Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a first-year BBA Marketing undergraduate, collapsed during the event and was immediately taken to hospital. Despite efforts to revive him, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Originally from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district, Kerala, Vaishnav completed his schooling at GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, where his mother, Vidhu Krishnakumar, works as a teacher. He is also survived by his father, V G Krishnakumar, and younger sister, Vrishti.

Vaishnav was recognised for his academic brilliance and leadership. He achieved 97.4 percent in the 2024 CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations, securing A1 grades in all subjects and a perfect 100 marks in Marketing and Entrepreneurship. His exceptional performance earned him the UAE Golden Visa for outstanding students.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Vaishnav held several leadership roles in the Model United Nations (MUN) programme. He began as a Delegate and Chair, later became Vice-President, and most recently served as President, leading conferences and mentoring younger participants.

He also gained professional experience through internships at Kendal AI and Uniplus in Dubai, where he worked in social media marketing, sales, and client engagement. His experience reflected a keen interest in entrepreneurship and digital business strategy.

Beyond academics, Vaishnav maintained an active presence on social media, where he shared motivational content, financial guidance, and fitness routines, earning admiration for his discipline and optimism.

Repatriation arrangements are under way, and his body will be flown to Kerala for the final rites.