Indian expats in Dubai face stricter passport photo requirements from Sept

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has introduced new passport photograph requirements for Indian expats, set to take effect from September 1.

The updated guidelines align with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards for biometric travel documents.

Photo format : Colour, 630 x 810 pixels, with a white background.

: Colour, 630 x 810 pixels, with a white background. Framing : Close-up of head and shoulders, covering 80-85% of the frame.

: Close-up of head and shoulders, covering 80-85% of the frame. Facial features : Eyes open and clearly visible, mouth closed, with no hair obscuring the eyes.

: Eyes open and clearly visible, mouth closed, with no hair obscuring the eyes. Lighting : Even lighting, free from shadows, red-eye, or reflections, ensuring natural skin tones.

: Even lighting, free from shadows, red-eye, or reflections, ensuring natural skin tones. Head position : Face centred and facing forward, showing full head from hairline to chin.

: Face centred and facing forward, showing full head from hairline to chin. Glasses : Must be removed to avoid reflections.

: Must be removed to avoid reflections. Head coverings: Only for religious reasons, with facial features fully visible.

Examples of compliant and non-compliant child passport photos under ICAO rules. Photo: Indian consulate in Dubai

Passport photo compliance examples highlighting eye visibility and glasses use. Photo: Indian consulate in Dubai

Correct and incorrect passport photo samples showing lighting and exposure issues. Photo: Indian consulate in Dubai

MEA directive

The directive from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mandates that ICAO-compliant photos will be required for all passport applications globally from September 1, 2025. The consulate confirmed that only applications with photos adhering to these standards will be accepted.

Impact on Indian expats

Indian expatriates applying for passports in the UAE will need to submit photographs following these new specifications. This change comes after similar updates by other Indian missions, including in Kuwait, with Abu Dhabi expected to follow suit.

For more details, applicants should consult the Indian Consulate’s website ahead of the September deadline.