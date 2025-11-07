Indian expats in Saudi Arabia can apply for clerk posts with SR 4,000 salary

Riyadh: If you are looking for a job opportunity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), here’s some good news.

The Embassy of India in Riyadh has announced vacancies for the posts of clerk, inviting applications from Indian expats holding a valid Iqama or National ID and eligible to work in the Kingdom.

According to the notification published on the embassy’s official website, the pay scale for the position ranges from Saudi Riyals (SR) 4,000 to SR 9,800, with an initial monthly salary of SR 4,000.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Certificate attestation : Documents must be attested by the concerned State Government, Ministry of Education, Ministry of External Affairs (New Delhi), and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi.

: Documents must be attested by the concerned State Government, Ministry of Education, Ministry of External Affairs (New Delhi), and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi. Skills required : Computer proficiency and strong command of English are mandatory, while knowledge of Arabic will be considered an advantage.

: Computer proficiency and strong command of English are mandatory, while knowledge of Arabic will be considered an advantage. Age limit: Applicants must be under 35 years of age as on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Selection process

The recruitment process will include:

Shortlisting of applications and examination of documents.

A written test consisting of objective-type questions.

Typing test and interview for candidates who qualify in the written exam.

The interview will be conducted by a Selection Committee, which will evaluate each candidate’s overall personality, communication skills, and relevant experience.

Application process

Applicants must submit their applications in PDF format along with:

Attested copies of academic certificates and mark sheets

Experience certificates (if applicable)

Proof of any special training courses attended

Applications should be emailed to adm.riyadh@mea.gov.in with the subject line: “Application for the Post of Clerk – (Name of the Candidate)”

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, November 12. Dates for the written test, typing test, and interview will be announced later.

The embassy has advised that incomplete applications or those lacking required enclosures will be rejected.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Embassy of India in Riyadh to download the application form and view full details.