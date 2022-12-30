Indian expats now have to pass skill test to get a Saudi work visa; know details

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) is set to launch the first phase of the Skill Verification Program (SVP) in India, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A vocational test programme will be conducted to check skills of workers to be employed in Saudi Arabia.

The initial phase will be launched in India’s capital city of New Delhi, and Mumbai, the largest city and commercial capital of the country.

Five professions are selected for skill testing in the initial phase are

Plumber

Electrician

Welder

Automobile electrician

Refrigeration/air conditioning technician

Skilled workers under the program will be given a practical and written test upon which they can apply for a Saudi work visa.

This initiative comes along with efforts to improve the professionalism of skilled workers in the Saudi market as well as enhance productivity and reduce the influx of unqualified workers.

The Ministry launched the Skill Verification Program in March 2021 in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation to guarantee the proficiency of skilled workers in the Saudi labor market.

It aims to make the Saudi labor market more attractive by granting foreign workers the right to change jobs and leave the country without employers’ permission.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to boost its private sector, as part of an ambitious plan to diversify its oil-dependent economy. The country’s Vision 2030 reform plan is a package of economic and social policies designed to free the kingdom from dependence on oil exports.