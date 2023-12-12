Indian fishing issue: SL minister wants a diplomatic solution

Colombo: The recurring problem of Indian fishermen doing illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters needs a top-level diplomatic solution between the two nations, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda told Parliament here on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan Navy said that in 2023, some 195 Indian fishermen and their 31 trawlers were arrested and legal action was taken for poaching in the Sri Lankan waters.

“The matter of Indian fishermen participating in fishing activities within Sri Lankan waters necessitates a diplomatic resolution between the two nations. As per the Constitution of India, fisheries issues fall under the jurisdiction of the state government,” he said.

His stance was that the most effective solution involves direct engagement.

Therefore, he advocated all members of Parliament representing the Northern Province to engage in discussions directly with the Indian authorities, including those from Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu state government and the Indian media.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.