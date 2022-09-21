Indian flight makes emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after passenger fell sick

Jeddah: An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after a 54-year-old passenger complained of breathlessness.
A Jeddah bound Air India Express aircraft was diverted to Riyadh and made an emergency landing on Tuesday after a passenger fell sick, according to officials.
Biyumma Cehmbiyal (54) resident of Mallappuram district in Kerala was flying to Jeddah to perform Umrah along with her daughter and son-in-law. She developed health complications after sometime boarding the flight and she was provided first aid in the flight in mid-air, according to official sources.
However, the passenger’s health worsened and the flight made an emergency landing at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 12:30 PM and she was rushed to a local hospital.
The Umrah passenger had faced some problem in medical treatment as health insurance policy was specified, said Siddik Tanvoor, a prominent Indian community worker in Riyadh who attended the patient and helped to shift from one hospital to other due to policy glitch.