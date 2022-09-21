Indian flight makes emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after passenger fell sick

Jeddah: An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after a 54-year-old passenger complained of breathlessness.

A Jeddah bound Air India Express aircraft was diverted to Riyadh and made an emergency landing on Tuesday after a passenger fell sick, according to officials.

Biyumma Cehmbiyal (54) resident of Mallappuram district in Kerala was flying to Jeddah to perform Umrah along with her daughter and son-in-law. She developed health complications after sometime boarding the flight and she was provided first aid in the flight in mid-air, according to official sources.

Also Read Helicopter carrying Kamal, JP Agrawal makes emergency landing due to bad weather

However, the passenger’s health worsened and the flight made an emergency landing at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 12:30 PM and she was rushed to a local hospital.

The Umrah passenger had faced some problem in medical treatment as health insurance policy was specified, said Siddik Tanvoor, a prominent Indian community worker in Riyadh who attended the patient and helped to shift from one hospital to other due to policy glitch.