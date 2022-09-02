Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay calls on SL President

Colombo: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on Friday called on the country’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed with him the ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties in all spheres.

The High Commissioner also handed over a statue of Maitri Buddha brought from India to President Wickremesinghe.

High Commissioner handed over a statue of Maitri Buddha brought from India to Hon’ble President. In their discussions, they reviewed all-round bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen close India-SriLanka ties in all spheres, the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a tweet.

Also Read Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka on Saturday

India has been at the forefront in extending much-needed financial and humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka as the island nation is grappling with the worst economic crisis since it gained independence in 1948.

India has provided support of over USD 3.8 billion to Sri Lanka during the year.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million, plunged into a political crisis in July, after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country following a popular public uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy. Rajapaksa was replaced by his ally Wickremesinghe.

In mid-April, Sri Lanka declared its international debt default due to the forex crisis. The country owes USD 51 billion in foreign debt, of which USD 28 billion must be paid by 2027.

A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices have heaped misery on the people.