Indian hockey team preps before 2024 Paris Olympics

Switzerland: Members of the Indian national hockey team during a three-day boot-camp with Swiss adventurer and explorer Mike Horn, in Switzerland. From walking on Glacier 3000, the highest peak of the Alps to cycling through breathtakingly beautiful Rougemont, Swiss 'life coach' Mike Horn forced the Indian men's hockey team to move out of their comfort zones with an aim to create bonhomie and overcome fears of failure. (PTI Photo/Annika Horn)