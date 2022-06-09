Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan reveals his WEDDING date

Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is currently, one of the most loved and talented young singers we have in the music industry today. He won the music reality show in August last year. He won millions of hearts with his stunning voice and of course with his adorable chemistry with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal on the show. They gave many memorable performances during their stint.

Pawandeep, who is currently seen as a captain in Superstar Singer season 2, has also delivered a couple of songs and music video post his win.

Apart from his professional front, his personal life, especially his bond with Arunita has always been one of the hotted topic of discussion among his fans. The duo were often linked while they were a part of Indian Idol, but they always maintained that they are ‘just good friends’. His marriage is also something which is often talked about.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal (Instagram)

And now, his latest interview will give you all the updates about his marriage plans and future projects. In a conversation with Telly Talk, Pawandeep was asked about the same, to which he replied, “Abhi mera mun nahi hai shadi karne ka, jab hoga toh aap sabse zaroor puchunga, kisse karna hai. Abhi kam se kam 7 saal baad karunga. Jaise mere behen ki shadi hui thi, sabko pata chala tha. Waise he agar mein karunga bhi toh sabko pata chalega.”

Speaking his viral wedding picture with Arunita, Pawandeep gave a funny response. He said, “Yaar jab photo bana he rahe ho toh achi banao na.” Watch his video below.

In December last year, a fan-made photoshopped picture of Pawandeep and Arunita went viral on internet. The picture which showed the duo as bride and groom sent internet by storm. It was widely shared on social media fan pages.