Indian Idol 13: List of TOP 10 contestants

Mumbai: Sony TV’s popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, which promises to bring the best talent from across the country on stage, is currently airing its 13th season. Indian Idol 13 commenced on September 10 and is slowly sailing towards finale.

From top 15 contestants who made their way to the main stage of Indian Idol 13, 5 contestants got eliminated in past weeks. They are Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Sanchari Sengupta, Pritam Roy and Shagun Pathak. The show currently has it top 10 best singers of the season who competing in the race to reach finale and win the precious trophy. Scroll down and have a look.

Indian Idol 13 Top 10 Contestants

Shivam Singh Rishi Singh Deboshmita Navdeep Wadali Senjuti Das Sonakshi Kar Chirag Kotwal Vineet Singh Bidipta Chakraborty Kavya Limaye

The judges panel of the show include — Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show.

Indian Idol 12 which got concluded in August last year saw Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand as its winner, whereas Arunita Kanjilal ended up as the first runner-up of the season.