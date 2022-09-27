Indian Idol 13: List of TOP 15 contestants of this season

The judges panel of Indian Idol 13 include -- Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 27th September 2022 12:43 pm IST
Indian Idol 13 top 15 contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: Singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, which promises to bring the best talent from across the country on stage, is currently airing its 13th season which began on September 10. The judges panel of the show include — Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show. The auditions have completed and the show has got its top 15 contestants for the final competition.

Indian Idol 13 Contestants List

  1. Vineet Singh
  2. Sanchari Sengupta
  3. Rishi Singh
  4. Bidipta Chakraborty
  5. Shivam Singh
  6. Sonakshi Kar
  7. Navdeep Wadali
  8. Senjuti Das
  9. Chirag Kotwal
  10. Kavya Limaye
  11. Anushka Patra
  12. Rupam Bharnarhia
  13. Pritam Roy
  14. Debosmita Roy
  15. Shagun Pathak

To jog your memory, Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the winner of Indian Idol 12. Arunita Kanjilal became the First Runner-up and Syali Kamble was in the third position.

Who is favourite contestant from the above top 15 so far? Comment below.

