Indian Idol 13: List of TOP 15 contestants of this season

Mumbai: Singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, which promises to bring the best talent from across the country on stage, is currently airing its 13th season which began on September 10. The judges panel of the show include — Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show. The auditions have completed and the show has got its top 15 contestants for the final competition.

Indian Idol 13 Contestants List

Vineet Singh Sanchari Sengupta Rishi Singh Bidipta Chakraborty Shivam Singh Sonakshi Kar Navdeep Wadali Senjuti Das Chirag Kotwal Kavya Limaye Anushka Patra Rupam Bharnarhia Pritam Roy Debosmita Roy Shagun Pathak

To jog your memory, Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the winner of Indian Idol 12. Arunita Kanjilal became the First Runner-up and Syali Kamble was in the third position.

