Indian Idol 13: List of TOP 8 contestants

Hyderabad: Sony TV’s popular singing reality show “Indian Idol,” which promises to bring the best talent from across the country on stage, is currently airing its 13th season. Indian Idol 13 commenced on September 10 and is now slowly sailing towards its finale.

The singing reality show has got its top 8 deserving contestants; this means we are not far from the finale episode. Check out the list below.

Indian Idol 13 Top 8 Contestants List

Senjuti Das

Bidipta Chakraborty

Rishi Singh

Debosmita Roy

Chirag Kotwal

Sonakshi Kar

Shivam Singh

Navdeep Wadali

Last elimination took place on January 8 in which Vineet Singh and Kavya Limaye were evicted from the show.

The judges panel Indian Idol 13 includes Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show.



