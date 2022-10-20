Indian Idol 13: Neha, Himesh, Vishal’s per week earnings

Mumbai: One of the most loved and popular singing reality shows ‘Indian Idol’ is currently airing its 13th season. The new edition was launched last month. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are on judges panel. Aditya Narayan is hosting the show.

Neha, Vishal and Himesh returned to Indian Idol as judges for the third time. They have been hosting the music reality show since 2019 (Indian Idol 11, 12). Considering the show’s popularity and their fame, these singers charge a bomb as their remuneration and they are among the highest paid judges of reality shows in India.

Indian Idol 13 Judges Remuneration

According to reports, Neha Kakkar is taking home around Rs 5L per episode of Indian Idol 13. So, her per week fee stands at Rs 10L. Vishal Dadlani too is charging nearly the same amount, between 9 – 10L per week.

Himesh Reshammiya is charging a little less than what Neha is taking. Reportedly, makers are paying him Rs 8L as his per week remuneration.

Show Updates

Speaking more about Indian Idol 13, the top 14 contestants left in the race are — Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Shivam Singh, Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy, Vineet Singh, Sanchari Sengupta, Sonakshi Kar, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Chirag Kotwal and Kavya Limaye. Shagun Pathak was eliminated from top 15 last week. The show airs on every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.