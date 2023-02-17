Indian Idol Telugu season 2: Dates, promo and other details

Hyderabad: All music lovers, join hands! The wait is finally over as the second season of Indian Idol Telugu, a popular music reality show, is set to premiere on Aha! The show, which won hearts with its first season, promises to deliver exceptional musical talent, with renowned composer SS Thaman and singers Geetha Madhuri and Karthik serving as judges.

Thaman, who has been involved with the show from the starting, recently shot the first episode and expressed his feelings about the show being close to his heart. Geetha Madhuri, who has been interested in music since she was a child, feels honoured to be able to share her experiences with the aspiring singers who will be appearing on the show.

This season of Telugu Indian Idol is set to raise the bar even higher, promising quality and exceptional production value. The show will be hosted by the talented Hema Chandra, and viewers can expect heartwarming stories from the contestants that are sure to inspire many people across the country.

While the official air date and contestant list have yet to be announced, the show’s buzz and excitement are at an all-time high. With a massive fan base across the country, the Telugu version of Indian Idol is sure to captivate the audience with its exceptional musical talent.

So, get ready to be awestruck by the music as the second season of Telugu Indian Idol promises to be an epic musical extravaganza. BVK Vagdevi was announced as the winner of the first season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Indian Idol Telugu season 2 and other reality shows.