Indian Institute of Technology Madras launches e-mobility course

For working professionals, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is introducing an online certificate programme on e-Mobility that is industry-focused.

This was developed with input from industry professionals and will be updated regularly based on technological advancements, market trends, and business requirements. Four of the nine courses’ content is presented by business professionals.

The course offered by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras, will give students a general understanding of the e-Mobility eco-system as well as the fundamentals of technical fields like power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/ EMC, among others.

Before delving into technical specifics, an overview of the ecosystem’s global and Indian market trends, technological trends, policy trends, and supply chain trends will be provided, according to a press release.

30th September 2022 is the last date to register for the batch starting on October 2. Details about the course can be obtained from the website or by writing to support-elearn@nptel.iitm.ac.in.

Further, IIT Madras, Chairman, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), Prof. Devendra Jalihal, said, “This has essentially been evolved to address the needs of those Engineers in companies who are looking to get a well-structured overview and introduction to the various aspects of e-Mobility – people in functions such as Manufacturing, Sourcing, Quality, AfterMarket, etc. as well as Engineers in Product Development who are looking to move careers to eMobility.