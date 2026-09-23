Indian killed as ship MV Cape Dao attacked near Oman

Muscat: An Indian seafarer was killed after bulk carrier MV Cape Dao was attacked near Oman while sailing towards India on Wednesday, September 23.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old wiper Suraj Yadav from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) said 28 crew members were aboard the vessel, including 20 Indians.

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FSUI said MV Cape Dao was struck twice on the port side, once near the engine room and once near the C-deck accommodation. The vessel was bound for India from Mina Saqr via the Oman route, while the Royal Navy of Oman evacuated the surviving crew members.

Another Indian seafarer killed.

Wiper Suraj Yadav of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, is dead after MV Cape Dao was attacked today while sailing toward India.

28 crew on board, 20 of them Indian.

Two torpedoes: • Port side C-deck (accommodation) • Port side hull (engine room)

Assurances… pic.twitter.com/AvrD2p1Cwd — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) September 23, 2026

The Embassy of India in Muscat, in a post on X, said it was closely monitoring the attack and coordinating with Omani authorities over the safety of the crew. It confirmed the death of one Indian national and said the mission was in touch with the deceased’s family.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of a cargo vessel being struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel caught fire and was left adrift after its crew was evacuated, with two casualties reported.

UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigated the incident.

UKMTO WARNING 142-26



Click here to view the full product ⤵️https://t.co/131m2ygCnX pic.twitter.com/KfCuXzfZ3T — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) September 23, 2026

FSUI seeks protection for Indian seafarers

Following the attack, FSUI wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the repatriation of Yadav’s remains to Deoria, along with assistance and time-bound compensation for his family.

The union also called for a standing National Crisis Management Team under the Prime Minister’s Office involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Defence Ministry, Navy, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Directorate General of Shipping and seafarers’ unions.

It further sought naval presence, escorts and rapid-response measures for Indian crew aboard Indian- and foreign-flagged vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and Black Sea.

FSUI also called for efforts to trace seafarers still reported missing and the early operationalisation of the proposed BRICS Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network through Indian missions.